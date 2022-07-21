Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Kolindale's Luke Ledwith spends $115,000 on Collinsvale Poll Merino sire at Bendigo

By Jodie Rintoul
July 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With Collinsville Emperor 395, which sold privately for $115,000 to the Kolindale stud, Dudinin, at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week were Collinsville stud general manager Tim Dalla (left), Hallett, South Australia, Tony Brooks, Brooks Merino Services, who acted on behalf of the Kolindale stud in purchasing the ram and Nutrien New South Wales stud stock representatives Brad Wilson and Rick Power.

A POLL Merino sire from the Collinsville stud, Hallett, South Australia, was the talk of the town when it sold for $115,000 privately at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.