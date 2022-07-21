Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

More than 1000 bales withdrawn from Western Wool Centre auction before recess

By Mal Gill
July 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bales withdrawn before annual recess

MORE than 1000 bales withdrawn by woolgrowers and brokers prior to last week's sales at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) could not prevent a seemingly inevitable pre-annual sales recess price fall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.