Take unloading efficiency to next level

THE highly sought-after Elmer's Haulmaster Chaser Bin takes unloading efficiency, capacity and simplicity to the next level.
Exceeding expectations year-after-year, the Haulmaster is industry-leading with exclusive features and advanced technology aimed at maximising operator unloading capabilities and productivity, while being exceptionally accurate, user-friendly and easy to operate.
Waringa Distribution has distributed the renowned Elmer's manufacturing brand since 2016 and has successfully brought the tandem axle Haulmaster range - and most recently the huge 63T fixed track model - to the Australian market to fulfill farmers' requirements and the need for greater capacity.
"The Haulmaster delivers maximum manoeuvrability, increased flotation and reduced soil compaction at even the highest capacities," said Waringa Distribution general manager Sam Abbott.
"Our customers can now choose from three different axle systems with even more capacity options to fulfill their requirements."
The Haulmaster range is available in single axle, tandem axle and fixed track models ranging from 30 tonne to 63T capacities.
The tandem axle range offers four-wheel steering for increased mobility and a stress-free pull, with only 2.5 square metres of ground contact, to maximise flotation and reduce pressure on the axles.
Elmer's has also developed a unique fixed track undercarriage, built specifically for the highest capacities, to reduce soil compaction and resistance.
The tracks are hydraulically tensioned for better tracking and low maintenance, with oil bath hubs with minimal grease points.
The Haulmaster Chaser Bin also includes Elmer's exclusive custom designed, direct-drive Powermaster gearbox, eliminating belts and drive chains, to maximise grain flow efficiency and reliability and reduce maintenance.
The Powermaster gearbox increases the auger's output capacity for any given tractor power, to provide more efficient unloading at speeds up to 18 tonne per minute.
The adjustable auger and four-way pivoting spout also makes unloading fast, simple, and accurate and is enhanced with the latest Haulmaster Pro joystick controls and Haulmaster Connect tablet in-cab technology.
Utilising five-point loadcells, the advanced Haulmaster Pro system gives the operator maximum control over the auger along with an auto-unload function for accurate load tracking.
Tighe Ag, northern New South Wales, added a second 36t Tandem Haulmaster to its operation last season.
Rowen Tighe said the combination of the Haulmaster's tandem steering, quick unloading capabilities and ease of use, ticked all the boxes for their farming enterprise.
"The auger and pivot function allows for quicker and more efficient unloading with minimal spillage no matter the operator's experience," Mr Tighe said.
"With the Pro option, the joystick makes it extremely user-friendly.
"New operators have always commented that it's the best chaser bin they have ever operated."
The Haulmaster Connect system offers detailed load tracking based on crop type, paddock, truck and bin, with a direct scale connection and acts as an interface to make changes to load data and settings as needed.
"The scales have been very accurate and reliable for our farming operation," Mr Tighe said.
Other key features of the Haulmaster include three metre wheel or track centres of controlled traffic farming, a full-length horizontal auger clean out for quick grain transition and a bolt together design for maximum durability.
The Elmer's Haulmaster range is available through Waringa's Australian dealer network, with very limited stock for harvest 2022.
