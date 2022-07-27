Farm Weekly

GIWA reports a drop in global barley production

By Shannon Beattie
July 27 2022 - 4:00am
CBH chief marketing officer Jason Craig said despite less barley being planted in Australia, Australia had exported more than 5.8 million tonnes so far this year and expected to ship more than 8.3mt by the end of the year.

BARLEY looks set for a tough future with the global area of the crop harvested having dropped 11.5 per cent when comparing 2000-2004 and 2015-2019.

