Wedderburn Transport asks for more washdown bays to combat FMD

By Mal Gill
July 27 2022 - 10:30pm
Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA representative, Mark Talbot, Wedderburn Transport, Brunswick Junction, addressing a foot and mouth disease information session last week. He asked for temporary truck washdown facilities to be provided near saleyards as soon as possible.

STOCK transport operators have asked for temporary washdown facilities to be set up urgently near saleyards and other stock movement areas to reduce risk of spreading any foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

