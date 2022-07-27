Farm Weekly
Former chief veterinary officer says WA is prepared for FMD

By Mal Gill
July 27 2022 - 11:30pm
Foot and mouth disease expert, professor John Edwards (centre) with Nuffield Western Australia treasurer Dylan Hirsch (left), Latham and immediate past chairman Reece Curwen, South Stirlings.

AUSTRALIA is better prepared for an incursion of foot and mouth disease (FMD) than it was for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an expert on the virus.

