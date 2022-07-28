ABOVE advertised numbers were penned at the Elders Boyanup July store cattle sale when 1237 head were offered on July 22.
The sale was a case of highs and lows, with a wide variance from the top cattle to the bottom, in both quality and values achieved.
Heavy cattle, both beef and dairy, eased slightly from the previous sale at the venue, but dairy poddies fell sharply when compared with the past extreme values seen.
Best of the beef steers made $2460, with lighter steers selling to 656c/kg, about 15c/kg lower.
Beef heifers reached $2016 to be back close to $70 on top price.
A quality run of first-cross steers sold strongly to make to $2318 with several pens making more than $2000.
Bigger Friesian steers topped at $1745 and 386c/kg.
Cattle selling appraisal saw beef cross steers reach $1340 and Friesians reached a high of $1250.
Friesian poddies saw a major correction in this market, selling over a wide range from $350 to a top of $770.
Three pens of bucket-reared first-cross heifers topped at $1100, cows and calves made up to $2750 with mated cows selling to $2120.
Kookabrook Livestock Trust snapped up the top-priced beef steer, a Red Angus from Magic Valley Beef, Harvey, weighing 615kg that sold for $2460 at 400c/kg.
Early in the sale, D Manning Family Trust, Serpentine, sold four steers weighing 546kg at 440c/kg, costing Harvey Beef $2403.
Harvey Beef once again was the foundation of the heavy cattle, buying numerous pens including four Angus of 485kg from J & DL Bogoais, Manjimup, that made $2066 at 426c/kg.
Also going onto the truck for Harvey Beef were three steers weighing 515kg from GD Fee & Sons at 422c/kg to cost $2173, seven from
B & S Trust for $2038 and six sold account WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, for $2008 and 500c/kg.
Harvey Beef later paid $1972 for seven Limousin cross steers from A & K Bashford, Busselton, with the 409kg steers making 482c/kg.
Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, snapped up 10 Hereford steers from Taylor Ag weighing 296kg, bidding to 580c/kg.
Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, was strong on the grey cattle, buying several lines including five of 322kg from P & JL Dimov, Manjimup, paying $1835 at 570c/kg.
The top beef price of 656c/kg went to seven grey steers weighing 265kg sold by E2E Farming, Dinninup, to cost $1743, when bought for PC Rooney.
The top-priced beef heifers sold in the first pen with six Blonde d'Aquitaine females weighing 501kg bought by Kookabrook Livestock returned $2016 for D Manning Family Trust.
A line of 11 Angus weighing 405kg from PG & MJ Johnston, Boyup Brook, went to the final bid from Josh Hynes, Elders Pinjarra/Serpentine, for $1915 at 472c/kg to be the next highest price.
A new face on the rails competing was Elders Moora which bought several pens for clients, starting with six of the Johnston heifers for $1599.
Another 13 black heifers weighing 310kg from RG & CD Hodgeson joined these when sold for $1609 at 518c/kg.
A run of Charolais cross heifers from Tara Grazing, Boyup Brook, were well received.
The first two pens of 14 heifers in each went to another new buyer in Elders Hopetoun paying $1842 and $1771 at 496c/kg and 504c/kg respectively.
The top price of 532c/kg was paid by Harris Beef Trust for the final pen of these with the 15 heifers costing $1512.
Some excellent beef cross steers sold strongly, starting with a pen of six Angus cross from MR & JL Piggott, Busselton, that sold to Kookabrook Livestock for $2318 when the 541kg steers made 428c/kg.
The Koch Family Trust sold several pens and interestingly their last pen was their top price when five steers weighing 514kg went to DV Brockman & Co, Cowaramup, for $2138 and 416c/kg.
These were joined by six steers from GD Fee for $2107 at 420c/kg.
Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, was the backbone of the early Friesian steers, starting with the first pen which sold for $1754 at 328c/kg from the Koch Family.
Another line of eight from this vendor went the same way for $1751 and 352c/kg.
Later Mr Pollock added the top-priced pen of six from Riverton Farms weighing 535kg for the top of $1811.
Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, outlaid the top of 386c/kg for 10 steers offered by BJ Depiazzi, Dardanup, with the 369kg cattle costing $1426.
First-cross beef steers aged eight to 10 months old from J & C & R Drennan, Dardanup, topped the section when Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, bid to $1340.
Younger steers from CA Panetta, Harvey, made $1300 when bought by Elders Margaret River before six blue roan Shorthorn cross sold account Ashvale Pastoral made $1160, going to Mr Roberts.
Appraisal Friesian steers peaked at $1250 when Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook, bought 11 steers from Galway Trust.
A pen of 12 from Taylor Ag were bought for the Donnybrook Football Club at $1000.
Mature dairy poddies saw a top price of $770, paid by Terry Tarbotton, Elders Nannup, for 18 offered by the Panettas who then sold another 18 to HJ Carter at $710.
Regular vendors of quality poddies West and Haggerty, Capel, topped at $730.
The best of the small offering of bucket-reared heifers were a line of 11 Angus cross from AD & EA Rowe bought by Mr Roberts at $1100.
The best of the cows and calves were two Angus units sold by ST Duggan, Cowaramup, bought by Raven-Jay Holdings at $2750.
