Williams beef farmer Gordon Atwell depends on livestock for his livelihood.
As the owner of Welldon Beef Feedlot, Mr Atwell oversees 1500 cows and feedlots a further 12,500 head.
So the thought of a foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Australia is one he cannot comprehend.
Mr Atwell was incredibly disappointed, after hearing WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan had downplayed the potential FMD catastrophe last week.
He said at times like this she should instead be supporting the livestock industry.
"It is a big business and it brings significant income into the State," Mr Atwell said.
"Ms MacTiernan should be more transparent and consult with industry on a plan should FMD and lumpy skin disease (LSD) enter Australia.
"She should listen to producers and their concerns."
As a precaution, Mr Atwell - like many others - has ramped up biosecurity practices onfarm.
This has been through ordering notices or signage to stop people from entering his property, as well as designating parking areas for business.
Running such a large number of cattle, Mr Atwell said calves would be his biggest problem if his herd was infected with FMD or LSD.
And he wants to know:
What would happen to industry if such diseases were detected and statewide shutdowns were introduced?
What would he do with his calves if they can't be sold in the spring?
Would they be left to die of starvation?
And what does cheap meat and milk look like for farmers?
Mr Atwell put it simply - there would be no milk or meat if prices were softened because there would be no farmers.
Already, he is waiting up to six weeks to have dry cows processed at abattoirs.
And if this market was shutdown entirely, Mr Atwell wouldn't know what to do with his livestock.
"I acknowledge producers would be compensated in a FMD incursion, but I imagine the money would run out quickly," he said.
"The toll an outbreak would have on producers and their mental health would be a major concern.
"Not to mention the genetics of animals, which are worth a fortune in itself, with producers now considering the added cost of collecting straws from valuable animals and storing embryos.
"You can't even imagine how bad this would be."
