Agents reckon you'd have to look hard to find a rural property as pretty as this.
For sale is a 28 hectare (69 acre) grazing block overlooking Cape Jervis right on the tip of the Fleurieu Peninsula.
There is power to the land but no house, so for the moment only the grazing sheep are enjoying the views across Backstairs Passage to Kangaroo Island.
Agents from Elders at Victor Harbor had offered an approximate $800,000 price guide for the farm land.
The property offers sweeping views of the passage to KI and back towards Gulf St Vincent.
Native animals including echidnas and eagles populate the area and fishing is popular year around.
The Deep Creek National Park is on the doorstep for walking, camping, horse riding and other outdoor activities.
The farm block includes two dams and a recently graded and gravelled access road.
For more information contact Bill Harvey from Elders on 0417 820311.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
