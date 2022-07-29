AFTER spending 57 years in the industry, senior livestock salesman Maurice Moulton hung up his boots on July 7.
Although his career ended with Nutrien Ag Solutions, it all began with Elders back in May 1965.
Advertisement
Born and bred in Bridgetown, Mr Moulton's first appointment was with Keith Edgar, Bridgetown's merchandise manager.
"Starting in merchandise was a good way to get my foot in the door," Mr Moulton said.
After spending a year in that sector of Elders he entered the livestock industry as a junior livestock salesman before moving up to senior livestock co-ordinator for five years.
Over the years he spent time servicing a large part of the west coast and inland areas - working in Bunbury, Denmark/Walpole, Albany, Margaret River, Boyup Brook and Narembeen.
In Albany, Mr Moulton was able to join his manager, Mr Edgar once again.
"He was my manager throughout my career, but my mentor as well," Mr Moulton said.
"He was a staff man through and through - very supportive, he would walk over broken glass for his team."
During his time at Margaret River Mr Moulton was appointed as branch manager, when milk quotas came in.
Although Boyup Brook eased him into the sheep and grain game, Narembeen was a "big eye opener".
"I had to learn how to adapt to where I was very quickly," Mr Moulton said.
READ MORE:
After spending four to five years out in the Wheatbelt, Mr Mouton said Narembeen was a 'highlight' of his career.
"Narembeen was a tremendous little town, the community wanted you to be a part of it and supported the locals and small businesses very well," he said.
"I never knew how much five millimetres of rain could mean in terms of cropping until I was out there."
When Elders Burnett Moore (EBM) was formed, Mr Moulton moved back to Albany to help run the cattle sector.
Advertisement
"It was very enjoyable working for that team, we were a west coast rural family - we only had 40 staff," he said.
After working with EBM for eight to 10 years and Elders for a few years after the companies rejoined, Mr Moulton decided it was time to retire - or so he thought.
"After about six months I became very bored so I decided to work in the Mt Barker saleyards, drafting and penning cattle," he said.
After a year back in the workforce Mr Moulton was recruited by Matt Pedersen at Primaries of WA, when they launched their business in the Albany area.
"Thirteen years after my commencement with the business they began their amalgamation with Landmark," Mr Moulton said.
"The amalgamation between the two companies back then was very well done and handled extremely well, we were taken in and looked after so well it was like we had been working for them all along."
Advertisement
Following this amalgamation, Landmark became Nutrien Ag Solutions.
From the time of the transition into Nutrien to the time of retirement, Mr Moulton was able to win all of his clientele back and was "proud" of it too.
Retirement finally gives Mr Moulton time to work and maintain his property at Albany.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.