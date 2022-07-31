AWN, formerly known as Australian Wool Network, this week has announced changes to its board, including the appointment of John Maher as its chairman.
Mr Maher succeeds Brendon Lunney, who will remain on the board as a director and deputy chairman after serving as chairman for the past 11 years.
"I am privileged to take on the role of chair of AWN at what is an incredibly exciting time for Australian agriculture," said Mr Maher.
"I look forward to working with my fellow board members and AWN's senior leadership and staff to continue to grow AWN's footprint across rural Australia, providing more clients with the exceptional service and client value creation for which AWN is renowned."
Mr Maher, who has been a director of AWN since 2019, brings extensive experience in executive leadership and board directorship positions in both publicly listed and private companies within the agribusiness sector.
He previously served as the managing director and chief executive officer of Ruralco Holdings Ltd for nine years, where he led the expansion of that company to become a major Australian agribusiness.
Prior to that, Mr Maher held the position of senior group executive at Wesfarmers Ltd for 10 years and AWB Ltd for two years, where he led the Landmark (now Nutrien Ag Solutions) rural services business.
Mr Maher has an honours degree in Agricultural Science from the University of Sydney, an MBA from AGSM (University of NSW), studied global agribusiness at Harvard Business School, completed the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD Business School in France and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Long-serving director and industry stalwart Barry Walker retired from the rural service provider's board effective, July 1.
Mr Walker, who has been a board member since the company's inception in 1999, said it was the right time to step down from the position.
"It has been a pleasure to serve as a director and deputy chairman of AWN over the past 23 years," Mr Walker said.
"I have seen AWN go from strength to strength during this time, which it will undoubtedly continue to do under the helm of the next generation."
AWN managing director John Colley said the new board structure and Mr Maher's appointment positioned the company for the next step in its growth trajectory.
"John's extensive leadership and corporate governance experience, coupled with his track record in agribusiness, makes him the ideal person to fill the role of chair at AWN," Mr Colley said.
"I look forward to this next chapter of AWN's growth as we continue to expand the network, delivering greater value to more clients in more locations across rural Australia."
