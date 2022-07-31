Farm Weekly
John Maher replaces Brendon Lunney at AWN helm

July 31 2022 - 4:00am
New AWN board chairman John Maher.

AWN, formerly known as Australian Wool Network, this week has announced changes to its board, including the appointment of John Maher as its chairman.

