Elders Real Estate offers former Narrogin nursing quarters for sale

By Jasmine Peart
August 1 2022 - 10:00am
A piece of history for sale
  • Price: Offers from $650,000
  • Location: Narrogin

  • Area: 1692sqm
  • Agent: Elders Real Estate
  • Contact: Ali Synnot 0418 183 917

IN the early 1900s, a young Irish man, Denis Kelliher, had just moved to Australia with his brother Bill to work in the Goldfields.

