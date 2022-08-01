A piece of history for sale

Advertisement
IN the early 1900s, a young Irish man, Denis Kelliher, had just moved to Australia with his brother Bill to work in the Goldfields.
But they decided to move down to Narrogin and begin a blacksmith business on Doney Street in 1910.
In 1913, Mr Kelliher's sisters Bridget, Mary and Agnes, who were trained nurses but had been running a boarding house at Kookynie, also moved down to Narrogin to join their family.
Looking at the facilities in Narrogin, they realised there weren't many maternal services for young mothers and they decided to open a maternity hospital.
John Henry Brown, who was contracted to build the hospital, was a prominent builder throughout the State, having built the Perth Mint and Government Printing Office in Perth.
One of the bricklayers who worked on the hospital was John Oswald Clough, who was one of the first in Narrogin to enlist for the World War I.
It is believed the hospital was the last building he worked on in Narrogin before becoming an artillery lieutenant-colonel.
Since then, the house has transitioned into a range of different facilities, from a returned service men's convalescent home to a home for young Aboriginal women.
It is now a private home and is for sale as the owners have bought an acreage.
Elders Real Estate agent Ali Synnot said she was honoured to be selling such an important piece of Narrogin history.
"It's gorgeous, it's the most beautiful house, and it's historically significant," Ms Synnot said.
"It's a privilege because it's a historical home and it's beautiful.
"It's one of those iconic Narrogin homes."
Some of the features include the Federation-style, red-brick exterior with intricate archways, large bedrooms, high ceilings throughout and polished floorboards.
The wide bullnose verandahs wrap around the entire front of the home with French door access to this space coming off the formal lounge and all five bedrooms.
The master bedroom is spacious with a separate sitting area, ceiling fan, open fireplace, air-conditioning and a large ensuite with separate shower, toilet and vanity and his/hers built-in wardrobes.
There is also the bonus of underfloor heating, which is provided from the wood fire in the formal lounge and second living area.
The hallways are extra wide, so as to push the beds down when it was a hospital.
"It's gorgeous, you wouldn't have known it was built as a hospital, it looks like a grand old home," Ms Synnot said.
The entertaining areas and gardens, sheds and other outer structures do not let the property down, either.
From the decked pool area, which comes straight off the living area, to the manicured gardens and lawns, tree shaded entertaining areas and separate brick studio space, you can truly appreciate all that is on offer.
