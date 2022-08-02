ARE you chasing store cattle in preparation for the spring feed flush?
If you are, then an excellent opportunity presents itself at the Nutrien Livestock monthly store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, August 5.
Advertisement
On the day the Nutrien Livestock team is set to yard 1200 store cattle representing a range of breeding, ages and weights to meet buyers' needs.
Nutrien Livestock South West sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said the yarding would comprise both of a good run of Friesian steers, alongside some good lines of beef cattle.
"We will have a large run of Friesian and first-cross steers on offer from our regular vendors from poddie types right through to 24 months old," Mr Mosca said.
The sale will kick off with the beef steers and heifers and the largest vendor in this section will be M & AJ Bell, Boyanup, offering 30 Angus cross heifers.
The 14 to 16 months old heifers were purchased in as calves and grown out and will weigh from 350 to 370 kilograms.
Coming in from the Mumballup area will be 14 owner-bred Black Simmental heifers from BO Gardiner.
The 14-15mo heifers are expected to weigh 340kg.
READ MORE:
Also in from Mumballup will be 13 owner-bred Angus cross heifers aged 14-15 months from MB Gardiner.
In the steers the largest offerings will be 14 Angus steers (16mo) from S Dezzotti & Co, while SC Gray and D & J Morris will present 12 Murray Grey steers (14mo) and 12 Angus steers (13-14mo) respectively.
There will be a good run of Friesian and first-cross steers on offer which range in age from four to 24 months old.
The largest vendor in the run will be Laureldene Farms, Boyanup, when it offers its annual draft of Friesian steers from its calf-rearing operation.
The enterprise's offering will consist of 105 steers aged 16-18mo and 43 steers aged 12-14mo.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the majority of the steers on offer were ownerbred and of very good quality.
"The line will present very well and be up to the usual high quality presented by the operation," Mr Waddingham said.
Advertisement
Another big vendor in the run will be PJ & J Boley, Scott River, with 40 Friesian steers and 40 Angus-Friesian steers, all aged 10-12mo.
The Scott River enterprise will also offer 40 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 10-12mo.
The steers and heifers on offer from the Boley family were all bred and reared in their dairy operation.
Evans Dairy, Busselton, will also be another large vendor with an offering of 90 steers.
Broken down, Evans Dairy will offer 30 Friesian steers, 30 Angus-Friesian steers and 30 Montbeliarde steers all aged 6mo.
Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry said steers on offer from Evans Dairy were all ownerbred out of its dairy operation which milks about 800 head.
Advertisement
There will be a good run of Friesian and first-cross steers on offer from the Harvey/Brunswick area.
The largest vendor from this area will be G & PA Angi, Yarloop, with an offering of 40 Friesian steers, 15 Angus-Friesian steers and 15 Angus-Friesian heifers all aged 8-10mo.
Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner said the steers and heifers on offer from the Angi family were part of their turnoff of young dairy cattle in preparation for locking up paddocks for their hay program.
Harvey producers SJ & RM Piggott are another vendor selling steers in preparation for their hay program.
The Piggotts have nominated 25 Friesian steers and 20 Angus-Friesian steers.
Mr Gardiner said the 16-17mo steers were well-bred and came out of the family's dairy operation.
Advertisement
CASAD, Cowaramup, regular vendors of young dairy cattle will again feature this month with 30 owner-bred Friesian steers aged 4mo.
Heading in from Brunswick will be 43 Friesian steers from Bos Taurus Pty Ltd, Brunswick.
Mr Gardiner said the steers on offer from Bos Taurus were purchased in as poddies and grown out.
"The steers on offer are 16-18mo and will weigh 330-380kg," Mr Gardiner said.
Also from Brunswick will be 10 Friesian steers (24mo) and four Hereford-Friesian steers (20mo), from KT & L Warburton which were purchased in and grown out.
Harvey producers GS & O Morabito and PG & BP Italiano will offer 22 Friesian steers (20-22mo) and 20 Friesian steers (14mo) respectively.
Advertisement
Mr Gardiner said both lines were purchased in and had been grown out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.