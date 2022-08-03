THERE was huge excitement at WA Football Commission headquarters in Tuart Hill last week as Western Austalia's best country footballers gathered ahead of a WA Country Football League (WACFL) trip to Adelaide to defend their title against South Australia's country best.
The WACFL New Holland State Country Team of 23 players was largely selected on form in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Championship held in Perth in early July.
The last time the Sandgropers and the Crow-eaters met was in 2019, when WA captured its first win of the decade by just five points, but due to COVID-19 shutdowns this is the first time a WA team has had the opportunity since to defend the title.
Under new coach Kane Benson, Perth, assistant to former coach of seven years Craig Walker, Northampton, this year's 'new look team' was touted as having a great mix of youth and experience in a well-balanced line-up.
Many were wearing the black swan yellow jumper for the first time and only three remained from the 2019 team, Kingsley Smith, Northampton Rams, Jordan Delbridge, Mines Rovers, Kalgoorlie and Cam Symonds, Kalgoorlie City, with the first two named as co-captains.
The team included former WAFL players, Subiaco trio Justin Joyce, Kukerin-Dumbleyung Cougars, Adam Cockie, Moora Mavericks and Kaidyn Fullgrabe, Cunderdin Magpies, Claremont's Matt Palfrey, Railways Albany, Perth/Swan Districts' Matt Rogers, Cunderdin Magpies, Perth/ Peel's Gerald Ugle, Mines Rovers, Kalgoorlie and East Fremantle's Kim Schofield, Brigades, Geraldton.
Also earning their stripes were five players from the winning South West side at the 2022 Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Championships in Tom Gorter, South Bunbury, Sam Lewis, Augusta-Margaret River Hawks, Braden Fimmano, Harvey Bulls, Bailey Taylor, Carey Park Panthers and Zac Trigwell, Donnybrook Dons, plus the 2021 West Coast Poly Player of the Year Guy Langdon, Dampier Sharks and runner up Fraser House, Gnowangerup Bulldogs.
The team played on the biggest Aussie Rules football stage in South Australia, Adelaide Oval, prior to the Adelaide Crows and Carlton AFL clash last Saturday night, but unfortunately could not repeat their 2019 performance.
Despite acquitting themselves well, a slow start and some inaccurate kicking relegated the visitors to a 26-point loss 6-5 41 points behind SACFL 10-8 68 points.
Kalannie Bulldogs player/coach Daniel Acres won the Terry House medal as WA's best on ground.
