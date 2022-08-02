Farm Weekly

Pigs won't be big FMD spreader says National Feral Pig Management co-ordinator

By Brooke Littlewood
August 2 2022 - 11:00pm
National Feral Pig Management co-ordinator Heather Channon said keeping Australias feral animal populations FMD-free was a key priority.

FERAL pigs cause major headaches for farmers each year - destroying crops, preying on livestock, as well as having and spreading exotic diseases.

