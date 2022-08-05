CONTINUING to set the standard, even after over a decade in the field and chosen by farmers the world over, John Deere S-Series combine harvesters are packed with harvest-maximising technology.
Like all John Deere Total Harvesting Solutions, they are designed to stay in the field longer and get the job done.
There are four combines available in the S-Series range - the John Deere S760, S770, S780 and S790, ranging from 300 or 400-bushel grain tanks, allowing for more time spent harvesting and less time unloading, as well as the option of wheels or tracks.
The S-Series offers next level automation capability.
The optional Combine Advisor package automatically adjust to changing conditions and reduce losses.
With Combine Advisor making adjustments as you harvest, this helps maintain the performance settings you choose, no matter what the moisture or crop conditions are.
Machine Sync allows operators to control and automate grain cart tasks from inside the combine cab.
Infield data sharing allows harvest summary information and guidance lines to be shared across multiple operators.
ActiveVision cameras mean operators can view grain quality in near-real time.
Working in conjunction with Combine AdvisorT, operators can have confidence the system is adjusting even as on-the-go conditions change.
The ActiveYield system replaces manual calibrations by measuring the grain and automatically calibrating as the tank fills.
This saves operators' time having to make calibration decisions while harvesting.
All combines are offered standard with a JDLink Connection.
JDLink is the wireless connection enabling your machine to stream data to the John Deere Operations Center so you can monitor its performance from anywhere, and anytime.
Whether from a desktop computer or mobile device, you can view machine and crop information, plus share it with your advisers.
The John Deere S-Series also has a spacious cab packed with plenty of features and amenities within reach.
Inside the cab is a 4600 CommandCenter display allowing operators to monitor harvest information in near-real time.
The intuitive display allows operators to quickly toggle between run pages with shortcut buttons, while an optional Extended Monitor provides more opportunity to choose what they want to view.
Other features also include a comfortable seat, excellent visibility of the header and crops, footpegs, additional storage, Bluetooth connectivity and more.
Early orders for John Deere S700 combine harvesters open on August 10th at AFGRI Equipment.
