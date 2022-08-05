Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

John Deere S-Series combine harvests are feature packed

August 5 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CONTINUING to set the standard, even after over a decade in the field and chosen by farmers the world over, John Deere S-Series combine harvesters are packed with harvest-maximising technology.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.