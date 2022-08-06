Plenty planned for big one-day event

ONE of the main attractions of the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo is the extensive list of exhibitors that will showcase their impressive products.
This year, the expo has decided to go back to its roots in machinery, tools and fabrication exhibitions and focus heavily on these exhibitors.
Expo young farmers co-ordinator Billi Marshall was excited to see the continual support the event received from various businesses.
"To see all the machinery and fabrication parts come back on is really positive," Ms Marshall said.
"I definitely have to commend all of our machinery dealerships that have come back on board as they do every year."
McIntosh & Son is the diamond sponsor for the expo again this year, and has been supporting the event for numerous years now, said McIntosh & Son Geraldton branch manager Craig Ajduk.
"We've been a sponsor for close to 10 years, so we are really excited," Mr Ajduk said.
Established in 1955, McIntosh & Son is a leading Australian dealership specialising in agricultural, construction and grounds care/turf machinery.
Of the products it will be exhibiting, which includes a tractor and a combine, the main highlight is definitely the new MacDon Flex draper, which hasn't been seen in WA.
"MacDon has had a flexible draper before, now this is their new one so we are pretty excited to have it available and showing it for the first time for the field day events," Mr Ajduk said.
"It'll create some interest - the flex drapers are used more and more in broadacre farming.
"This is just an enhancement that MacDon has and everyone knows how good the MacDon fronts are."
Midland Stockyards won the best livestock display in 2021, and is excited to be showcasing again this year.
This is the team's fourth year at the expo, and Midlands Stockyards team member Paul Dongray said he enjoyed having the face-to-face interaction with customers.
"We are going to have a MSY1200 Full Set on display for sheep, and we are going to be bringing down some cattle components," Mr Dongray said.
Midland Stockyards does stockyards for livestock, accessories for the stockyards and custom yards for farmers that have different ideas.
AFGRI Equipment is a silver sponsor of this year's event.
AFGRI Equipment marketing specialist Timothy Roberts said they were looking forward to the new format for 2022 and how it was received by show patrons.
"We place great value in attending events like the Mingenew Midwest Expo as they allow us to connect and communicate with our local communities and surrounding areas," Mr Roberts said.
"With many of our staff regular Mingenew attendees, we understand the importance of this event to the local area and the joy it brings to the community."
AFGRI Equipment is a John Deere equipment dealer with 19 dealerships across WA, and it is also the Statewide dealer for John Deere construction and forestry equipment and machinery.
