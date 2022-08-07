Farm Weekly

Presenters Tent a new feature of Mingenew Midwest Expo

August 7 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian cricketer and Lifeline ambassador Brad Hogg is one of the guest speakers locked in for the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.

ONE of the new features for this year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will be the Nutrien Ag Solutions Presenters Tent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.