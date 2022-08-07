ONE of the new features for this year's McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo will be the Nutrien Ag Solutions Presenters Tent.
The official opening will be held in the tent, along with guest speakers throughout the day.
Here is a rundown of who you can listen to on the day.
Brad Hogg - Ambassador with Lifeline WA and Cricket Legend
FROM a Williams farming family, Brad Hogg is currently the ambassador for Lifeline WA, where he shares important messages and his own personal experiences around mental health with different groups and events in regional areas.
The inaugural ambassador for Grain Producers Australia's Farmer Mates Mental Health program, will allow Mr Hogg's work and messages to be expanded, to reach more farmers and regional communities throughout the nation.
The initiative is being backed by a strong team featuring Lifeline, Rural Aid and Nufarm.
Dave Stanko - Head of commercial sustainability, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Australia
DAVE Stanko recently joined Nutrien Ag Solutions' Australian leadership team as the head of commercial sustainability.
In this role, he leads Nutrien's efforts to innovate, build and adopt technologies that measure, monitor and improve the environmental impact of agriculture across Nutrien's expansive footprint.
Before joining Nutrien, he served as president of Agrible, a software start-up with a suite of tools that enabled farmers and their supply chain stakeholders to understand and manage the environmental impact of their agricultural enterprises.
Mr Stanko holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Michael Every - Head of financial markets research Asia-Pacific, Rabobank
BASED in Hong Kong, Michael Every is the head of financial markets research Asia-Pacific where he analyses the major developments in the Asia-Pacific.
Mr Every has nearly two decades of experience working as an economist and strategist.
Before Rabobank, he was a director at Silk Road Associates, a strategy consultancy business based in Bangkok.
Prior to this, he was senior economist and fixed income strategist at the Royal Bank of Canada based in both London and Sydney.
Mr Every was formerly also an economist for Dun & Bradstreet in London, covering ASEAN.
Dr David Beatty - Group manager for productivity and animal wellbeing, Meat and Livestock Australia
DAVID Beatty is a veterinarian with a PhD and background in agriculture research.
In 2009, he joined Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) as the live export research and development manager.
Between 2012 and 2017 he was based in the Middle East, firstly as the MLA livestock services manager and then as the MLA regional manager for the Middle East and North Africa.
Now based in Western Australia, Mr Beatty is the MLA group manager for productivity and animal wellbeing.
This role focuses on delivering research and development across on farm program areas including beef, sheep and goat productivity, animal health and welfare, feed base, feedlot, and live export.
Doug Hamilton - senior agricultural specialist, CSBP
DOUG Hamilton grew up on a mixed cropping and sheep farm at East Perenjori.
This experience started him on a journey towards a strong appreciation of the dedication, attention to detail and hard work needed for a farmer to be able to successfully run a farming business in Western Australia.
After graduating from The University of Western Australia with an Agricultural Science degree, Mr Hamilton worked at the Department of Agriculture in Three Springs for three years as a farming systems development officer.
This exposed him to the role that new technology can play in helping growers better understand their land and crops and potentially lead to better decision making.
Since moving to CSBP 15 years ago, he has maintained his interest in finding new technology that has a fit with WA farming systems.
In particular Mr Hamilton focuses on remote sensing and precision agriculture, but also more recently the handheld near infrared sensors that form the basis of CSBP Detect - a world-first spectroscopy and machine learning solution.
Danielle McNamee - Managing director, ProcessWorx
DANIELLE McNamee is the founder of ProcessWorx and has more than 20 years' experience in people management and industrial relations across Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Economics Honours degree and completed the Department of Productivity and Labour Relations graduate program.
Ms McNamee is responsible for managing ProcessWorx and growing their client base.
Rob Clayton - Managing director, Nutrien Ag Solutions Australia
ORIGINALLY from a wheat, sheep and beef farming background in northern New South Wales, Rob Clayton holds strong ties to the agriculture industry across both the supply and demand channels.
He is based in Melbourne, Australia and has held the position of vice president and managing director of Nutrien Ag Solutions for the past three years.
Mr Clayton has spent the last 19 years of his career in the Nutrien retail business having held many senior roles across varied geographies and responsibilities.
Prior to joining Nutrien Ag Solutions he was a partner in a mid-sized logistics firm and also headed up a corporate crop production business in the north west of NSW.
Mr Clayton studied business at the University of Melbourne, has completed an agribusiness module at Harvard Business School and he is currently undertaking the final module of a Master of Business Administration at the Melbourne School of Business.
His passion is and always has been agriculture and works hard everyday to inspire his team to improve the profitability and sustainability of the Australian farmer.
Andrew Duperouzel - Region manager west, Nutrien Ag Solutions
ANDREW Duperouzel hails from York and started at the Bassendean head office with Nutrien's legacy company Wesfarmers Dalgety in 2000.
Between 2001 and 2003, Mr Duperouzel worked on national procurement crop protection in Sydney, before heading to Melbourne to work on national procurement with the Australian Wheat Board (AWB) and Nutrien's legacy company, Landmark.
Mr Duperouzel continued to work with AWB between 2007 and 2009 as Nutrien/Landmark's agency and business development manager in Perth.
From 2009 to 2011 he was the Western Australian Nufarm region manager, where he was accountable for sales and marketing performance and overseeing the sales team.
In 2011 he re-joined Nutrien/Landmark and was appointed national procurement director, a position he held until 2018, when he became the general manager of the Victorian division.
In late 2019, Andrew moved back to WA to take up his current role as region manager - west, overseeing WA as well as Darwin and Katherine in the Northern Territory.
