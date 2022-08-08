WITH the classification functions of wheat and barley having been successfully incorporated into Grain Australia, the newly-formed industry body has turned its attention to oats and pulses.
Earlier this year, Barley Australia and Wheat Quality Australia were merged into Grains Australia and the functions of both have been continuing business as usual.
The 2022 malting barley accreditation program has progressed and the wheat variety master list has been released.
Meetings for both commodities have also been continuing as planned, with the Wheat Variety Classification Panel to next meet on Wednesday, August 31 and the Malting and Brewing Industry Barley Technical Committee to convene on November 8.
Grains Australia general manager classification Megan Sheehy, who was previously Barley Australia's executive officer, said the organisation was initially focused on maintaining a smooth transition so there was no disruption to the classification processes of barley or wheat.
"It's not to say there won't be any changes in the future as part of what we'll do is look at where we can create synergies, but that will more be from the back end in terms of data management," Ms Sheehy said.
"Most importantly, there have not been and will not be any changes or disruptions which growers or industry need to worry about."
With wheat and barley under control, Grains Australia has started looking at pulses and oats, both of which do not have an existing system for classification.
When it comes to oats, the preliminary planning for the basis of a classification system is underway, with the organisation having commenced discussions with InterGrain, the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre and the Grains Industry of Western Australia Oat Council.
Discussions have also commenced with Pulse Australia, which has already compiled a classification discussion paper and is currently leading industry consultation.
The plan is for Pulse Australia to lead development of an agreed pulse classification framework, with Grains Australia to then be responsible for its implementation and ongoing maintenance.
"While we have started to engage with industry on both oats and pulses, it is very infantile in its processes," Ms Sheehy said.
"The GIWA Oat Council has been thinking about this for a while and working with the team at InterGrain already, so they have some good thoughts and processes which we're starting to work together on.
"With both oats and pulses, it's something brand new and something we're slowly working towards and that progress will ramp up over time as we enter the next horizon of priorities."
Ultimately the new classification functions will ensure all facets of the supply chain - including breeders, industry groups, farmers and the market - are on the same page and working together.
