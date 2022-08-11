Farm Weekly

CBH Group grain carry-over could hit growers by $100 a tonne

By Shannon Beattie
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:44am, first published August 11 2022 - 10:30pm
While the supply chain is on track to export more than it has done so in the past, CBH has forecasted a carry-over of up to 5 million tonnes heading into harvest.

WITH an estimated carry-over of five million tonnes and an impact on grain prices of up to $100/t, growers and industry representatives are looking at the upcoming harvest with trepidation as they wonder where the estimated 19.5mt crop is going to go.

