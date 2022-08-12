CRANBROOK will be abuzz with excitement on Wednesday, August 31, when the Women in Farming network hosts its annual seminar at the Cranbrook Sporting Club.
The seminar is a chance for rural women to network and share skills to enable sustainable and profitable farm businesses.
There are 11 branches across WA and more than 200 members.
Cranbrook Women in Farming branch president Courtney Wilson said the theme for the seminar is 'Find Your Voice, Find Your Passion'.
"As farming women, we are all passionate about agriculture, but sometimes we just need a bit of encouragement to think about where our passions are as individuals and how to find our voice, especially while juggling kids, farming and all the other day-to-day parts of our lives," Ms Wilson said.
"This year, we want to let the audience hear from speakers who have done just that - found their voice and passion within agriculture and to share their journey."
Headlining the seminar will be storyteller and Homespun writer, producer and actress Bec Bignell.
"I'm so excited to be part of the Women in Farming seminar and I really resonate with the theme because my passion is sharing the stories of life in the regions," Ms Bignell said.
"I believe empowering regional voices is essential so country people can take charge of their narrative and build greater understanding in the city.
"The issue of voice in the regions is nuanced and complex and pursuing your voice or being vocal isn't always embraced or encouraged.
"I'm looking forward to this seminar and I hope the discussions will nudge participants out of their comfort zones so they can go after their passions, as I believe the untapped potential of regional people, especially women, is extraordinary."
Ms Wilson said the committee was also excited to announce that the 2022 WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner Louise O'Neill, from Farm Life Fitness will be speaking.
"Every ticket holder to our Women in Farming seminar will receive an exclusive link to pre-recorded physical and mindfulness exercises developed specifically by Louise," Ms Wilson said.
Ms O'Neill said she was excited to be a part of the event.
"The community and space that Women in Farming offers all these women is fantastic," Ms O'Neill said.
"It's my hope that these ladies will leave knowing that they do in fact, hold a very relevant place in farming and agriculture, no matter at what level."
Other speakers will include grain marketing expert Chris Tonkin, Ten Tigers, talking on how to fine-tune grain marketing, reduce stress and avoid costly mistakes at harvest.
Georgia Pugh, farm adviser, will talk about optimising farm efficiency through system intervention and agtech adoption, while Kellie Todman, CBH manager of government and industry relations, will talk about women in leadership positions and how to get there.
Local speakers will include Lesley Fantin, talking about her passion as a vet and some tips on animal first aid and Freya Spencer, Gillamii Centre, on carbon farming initiatives.
A panel session will see four great farming advocates share their journey and passion including Colin Ford from Frankland River Free Range Pork and Albany Farm Fresh Eggs; fine art digital photographer Claudia Caporn; bee keeper, wool grower and nurse Jen Clapin as well as farmer David James, a holistic regenerative farmer.
The master of ceremonies for the day is the engaging Martha Barnard-Rae, founder and chief executive officer of Everything at Word Candy and TEDx speaker.
Hosting the seminar is a great chance for the Cranbrook branch, which formed in 2014, to showcase the local community.
The Cranbrook membership covers a diverse area that encompasses everything farming has to offer from broadacre cropping, beef, sheep, wineries, pork, eggs, chicken and vegetable growers.
Catering on the day will be done by local farmer and caterer Dallis Preston from Ashtondale.
Tickets are on sale for members for $90 and for non-members for $110
