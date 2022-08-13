Farm Weekly

Farm Practices survey shows a change in direction

August 13 2022 - 5:00am
The GRDC Farm Practices survey showed growers were increasingly implementing changes which lifted their business resilience and delivered improved productivity and profitability, while generating better environmental outcomes.

A COMPREHENSIVE survey of 1200 Australian graingrowers from different farming regions showed they were increasingly adopting more sustainable crop management practices.

