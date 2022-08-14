Farm Weekly
Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser returns

By Kane Chatfield
August 14 2022 - 4:00am
The Shearing For Liz Pink Day community fundraiser is in its eighth year and has raised more than $250,000 for breast cancer research.

WA stud sheep breeders have the opportunity to make a difference this ram selling season by joining the popular fundraising effort Shearing For Liz Pink Day for breast cancer research.

