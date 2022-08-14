WA stud sheep breeders have the opportunity to make a difference this ram selling season by joining the popular fundraising effort Shearing For Liz Pink Day for breast cancer research.
Shearing For Liz Pink Day co-ordinators Quentin Davies, Cardiff stud, Yorkrakine and Tom Reed, Jumbuk Shearing, with stud stock representatives Tim Spicer, Elders and Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock, invite all Merino and terminal/maternal sheep breeders to consider generously donating the proceeds from one of their sale rams this year to the Breast Cancer Research Centre WA (BCRC-WA).
Mr Davies encourages all sheep breeders to be part of the worthwhile initiative.
"Elders and Nutrien Livestock, through Tim Spicer and Mitchell Crosby, endorse the idea and will handle the funds raised from nominated sales culminating in a donation by all sheep studs involved to BCRC-WA at the end of the season," Mr Davies said.
"Involvement in this initiative will encourage breast cancer awareness and education in respective breeders' communities and among their clients' friends and businesses they touch through farming and community contacts.
"Initially it was an idea driven by Tom Reed and funds raised would be added to the well-known Shearing For Liz Pink Day in memory of Liz Roberts.
"This year we envisage our presentation to BCRC-WA will include funds from our annual Pink Shearing Day and any contributions from the generous sale of rams at sales.
"We look forward to breeders' participation in the worthy and rewarding fundraising venture and joining our very dedicated fundraising team.
This year's Shearing For Liz Pink Day will be held on Saturday, September 10, at the Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud's shearing shed at Yorkrakine.
The annual community fundraiser is in its eighth year and has raised more than $250,000 for breast cancer research for professor Arlene Chan and her team at BCRC-WA.
It was founded by Mr Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 following an eight-year battle with Metastatic breast cancer.
The event continues to grow in popularity with last year's event setting another new record total with generous local community and business support raising more than $86,000.
Professor Chan said it was a profound fundraising effort and he was extremely grateful to everyone involved.
"Quentin, Di, Tom, Lucy and the whole team behind the Shearing for Liz Pink Day are such valued supporters of BCRC-WA and through their generosity we are able to continue to strive for the very best in breast cancer treatment, support services and research in WA," professor Chan said.
"It's only with the generous efforts of groups like theirs, that we who have the privilege to care for breast cancer patients can be confident the very best outcomes can be achieved for this devastating disease - a goal which I know Liz would have wanted for every woman and her family."
