WA is desperate for more health care workers

By Bree Swift
August 14 2022 - 11:30pm
Recent budget estimates revealed WAs health system was short 102 midwives. Photo by Olivia Anne Snyder.

WESTERN Australia's health system is short by more than 500 staff in critical areas, including midwives, theatre nurses and junior doctors.

