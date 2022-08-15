Farm Weekly

GRDC research digs deep on ironstone gravel soils

August 15 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Williams grower Mark Fowler said major challenges of ironstone gravel soils included the tie-up of nutrition, the non-wetting nature of the soil, root challenges and trafficability. Photos by Anvil Media.

INNOVATIVE new research into ironstone gravel soils is working to unlock potential and increase crop yields for Western Australian growers with these challenging soil types.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.