A NEW format and a new location were the talking points for the 39th McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo that was held on the local polocrosse grounds last Friday.
The small, but hardworking expo committee decided earlier in the year to switch from the Wednesday/Thursday format at the Mingenew Recreation Centre to a condensed one-day-only show that gets back to the grassroots of what the expo is all about.
On the day, with the event bathed in sunshine, expo president Andrew Cosgrove (pictured) said he was a big fan of hosting the event on the Irwin Polocrosse Club grounds, taking pressure off the playing surface of the football oval in the middle of the racecourse, which as it turned out, was waterlogged last week.
"Adopting a new format in 2022, we are excited to present a one-day ag focus collaboration day to give producers and consumers an opportunity to communicate with businesses and suppliers, receive valuable information, catch up with your mates and to give back to our community," Mr Cosgrove said.
"The decision was made early in the year to change to a one-day event and to utilise this year's expo to highlight what the field day is all about."
He said there were more than 60 trade displays, along with children's activities and evening entertainment, with a highlight being the Nutrien Ag Solutions Presenters' Tent, which hosted guest speakers "providing updates on industry standards, global markets and the newest in cutting edge technology".
Mr Cosgrove said putting the field day together wasn't possible without the generosity and support of their corporate partners.
"We would like to thank our diamond sponsor in McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, for their continued support of our event and our major sponsors this year, Nutrien Ag Solutions, CBH, Western Power, Energy Resources and Grain Producers Australia," he said.
Mr Cosgrove said it was great to see so many familiar faces return to the Mid West event and the expo committee was proud to give back to the local community.
He thanked their staff and volunteer board members for their dedication to make the event possible, something that was supported by event naming rights sponsor McIntosh & Son.
"Our association with the expo is a long-standing one and one that we take a lot of pride being associated with," said McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, branch manager Craig Ajduk at the official opening.
"The Mingenew community is a great example of working together to achieve this and I would like to thank Andrew (president Andrew Cosgrove) and the board for having the courage to do something different."
Mr Ajduk said it was testament to the local committee to make a change to a long-standing format as it "provides something different for the farming community and exhibitors" and was also appreciative of the businesses and people who supported this year's event.
"On behalf of McIntosh & Son we are very pleased to be associated with it and we look forward to continuing our association with the expo," he said.
