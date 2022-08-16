Farm Weekly
One day Mingenew Midwest Expo a success

Darren O'Dea
August 16 2022 - 10:00am
McIntosh Mingenew Midwest Expo board chairman Andrew Cosgrove was happy with the way the expo went last Friday.

A NEW format and a new location were the talking points for the 39th McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo that was held on the local polocrosse grounds last Friday.

