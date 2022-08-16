A FARMER and his son used good old country ingenuity to rescue a man from his car which was partially submerged in flood waters in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The flash flooding came as a result of an usual weather system on Monday night, with Stuart and Simon Kelly using a telehandler to help the man to safety at Gillingarra, 30 kilometres south of Moora, after his car left the bridge he was driving on.
It was just after 6am when Stuart received a call from a mate in Moora, Todd Lewis - who is part of the Moora Volunteer Fire and Rescue - who knew the Kelly's farm was close to the incident site.
"It looked like the young bloke had come around the corner and the water was over the road, so he aquaplaned and the car stopped," Mr Kelly said.
"The road was blocked from the south so I came from the north with our telehandler and put the boom out.
"He was still inside the car and was fairly anxious, which was to be expected, but he hopped into the bucket and we carried him to dry ground."
The weather system caused drama elsewhere around the State, with the Mid West copping the bulk of the impact.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services received calls for assistance from Geraldton to Kalbarri, with more than 65 millimetres of rain falling at the former overnight and severe wind at the latter causing glass doors to shatter.
The rain also spread to the east, with more than 60mm falling between 6pm Monday night and lunchtime on Tuesday at Doodlakine.
Farmer Caleb Levy said there were creeks flowing like he had never seen before.
"The floodways were full," Mr Levy said.
"Everything is already very wet from this month's rain and the ground isn't soaking much up at the moment, which has caused all this run-off flooding."
