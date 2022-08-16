Farm Weekly
Driver rescued after heavy rain near Moora

By Shannon Beattie
August 16 2022 - 11:00pm
A young man was rescued from this car in flood waters on Tuesday morning. Photo by Simon Kelly.

A FARMER and his son used good old country ingenuity to rescue a man from his car which was partially submerged in flood waters in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

