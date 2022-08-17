Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Labor MLC Darren West defends Alannah MacTiernan

By Bree Swift
August 17 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor MLC Darren West defends Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan at the public meeting in Kulin on Monday afternoon.

RECENT suggestions of WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan downplaying the threat of foot and mouth disease (FMD) to the State's agricultural industry were misguided.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.