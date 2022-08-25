Farm Weekly

ADAMA Australia 2-wheel motorbike crop trials back on

August 25 2022 - 7:00am
The annual ADAMA Australia 2-wheel motorbike crop trials tour is a feature of the WA crop trials calendar.

MOTORS are already starting to rev in preparation for the fifth instalment of the ADAMA Australia 2-wheel motorbike crop trials tour in WA next month.

