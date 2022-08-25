MOTORS are already starting to rev in preparation for the fifth instalment of the ADAMA Australia 2-wheel motorbike crop trials tour in WA next month.
This year, the tour heads to some of the most picturesque areas of the State's agricultural region in the South West and stretching over to the Great Southern.
Advertisement
Once again riders are set to enjoy a range of bike trails and some camping fun, while gaining an insight into some of the latest crop and pasture research.
The fully catered tour, complete with a support vehicle, will be based from the Dinninup Showground, near Boyup Brook.
Bevan Addison, market development manager with ADAMA Australia in WA, said the first day of the tour would take in a visit to the Rylington Park research farm to view a range of crop and pasture types, as well as herbicide trials.
On day two, the tour tracks to Manjimup and Pemberton, looking over unique, high rainfall farming systems, pasture plant breeding and some research into cereal crop diseases.
Mr Addison said on the final day, the group would journey to Kojonup and Muradup to visit growers and some further crop herbicide and disease trials.
READ MORE:
The ADAMA Australia WA 2-Wheel Trial Tour will be held from September 13-15 and already has attracted up to 40 riders.
Mr Addison said interstate riders were also set to return to the company's annual tour this year following the lifting of COVID border restrictions.
He said up to eight agronomists and growers from New South Wales and Victoria were expected to join the group.
Growers and advisers interested in further information and joining the ADAMA Australia WA 2-Wheel Trial Tour can contact Mr Addison on 0427 422 852.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.