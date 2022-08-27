With strong and consistent bidding from local and Eastern States' buyers right through the catalogue, prices were pushes to a sale high $31,000 for a classy March shorn Poll Merino ram from the Bolt family's Claypans stud, Corrigin, while the average again surpassed the five-figure mark for a second year running finishing at $12,333, to now rank as the second best record behind last year's record breaking figure.