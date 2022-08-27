Farm Weekly

Call for government to ratify Nagoya Protocol.

By Shannon Beattie
August 27 2022 - 4:00am
NLE chief executive officer Alan Beattie (left) and board member Oral McGuire are calling on the Federal Government to ratify the Nagoya Protocol to help protect Aboriginal peoples intellectual property of bush foods in Australia.

INCREASING Aboriginal participation in the bush produce industry and improving the sector's social licence and ethical legitimacy as a result will not be possible without the ratification of the Nagoya Protocol by the Federal government.

