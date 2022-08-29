Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

WALRC hosts Livestock Matters forum in Fremantle

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated August 29 2022 - 10:36am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orion Ag consulting director Caris Jones in conversation with Brookton farmer Ashley Hobbs, retired geneticist Johan Greeff and AgPro Management livestock consultant Georgia Reid-Smith.

TODAY is tomorrow in the new generation - was how one livestock producer described the WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) Livestock Matters forum in Fremantle last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.