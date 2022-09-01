Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

David Littlerproud advocates for WA at jobs summit

By Bree Swift
September 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals Federal leader David Litttleproud at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last Wednesday as part of his WA tour.

THE Federal National Party leader wants to make sure Western Australia's voice is heard at the Jobs and Skills Summit, being held in Canberra today, Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.