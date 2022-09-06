Farm Weekly

OFE platform helps WA farmers be scientists

September 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merredin farmer Mick Caughey has been using variable rate technology for more than eight years and said this project has provided him with the opportunity to make data-driven decisions.

WESTERN AUSTRALIAN farmers, researchers and technologists have developed a process for grower-driven experimentation, supported by robust statistical analysis through the OFE platform.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.