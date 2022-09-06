EARLY next year the historic Buckland Estate, between Northam and Toodyay, will provide the perfect backdrop for A Night Under the Stars.
The gala event was first hosted by the Blue Tree Project near Williams in March and after a huge success, it will return on February 18, albeit to a different location, for another night to aid regional mental health.
While on the hunt for the perfect location around Toodyay, the organisers were in talks with a couple of farming families but the undulating nature of the area made finding an appropriate venue difficult.
Then, they stumbled across Buckland Estate, a stately Victorian Georgian manor which was established in 1836, finished construction in 1872 and at the time was one of the largest private buildings in Australia.
Blue Tree Project founder Kendall Whyte said it was important for them to change the location to target a different area and zone with the State.
"That idea will go into the future and we'll continue to change the location so we can service new communities, engage with local businesses and share the love," Ms Whyte said.
"Initially we thought Buckland Estate was just a wedding venue, but upon completing a site visit, we couldn't believe the potential to take it to the next level and put on what we think will be a bigger and better event.
"The historical aspect of the estate is an added bonus and it's just a really beautiful venue and grounds to have an event outside, under the stars."
Next year, A Night Under the Stars expects to host 800 guests, double the number hosted this year and the support from sponsors has already been overwhelming, which will help to ensure a truly magical night.
There will be more choice, more options, more entertainment and a lot higher quality, showcasing the best the country has to offer.
With quality in mind, Buckland Estate has its own glamping village which includes 20 custom-made camping tents fitted out with furniture, power and electric blankets.
It's quite the set up and provides superior accommodation options for sponsors and some of the public.
Meanwhile, the VIPs will be living it up in the homestead itself.
The Blue Tree Project is set to be the sole organising partner next year, however Courtney Thornton, who was the key player from Happiness Co in organising this year's event, will again be working with Ms Whyte on the night.
The pair plan to introduce a grants system to distribute the funds raised which will include a panel consisting of this year's Purpose Partners - Men's Regional Health, MIFWA, the 6Bs, Nick Robbo, Happiness Co Foundation and the Blue Tree Project - to help to decide where the funds should go in the community.
Ms Whyte said they wanted to get the money into smaller communities for specific projects and initiatives which will help the mental health of the people in that area.
"It could be that the local co-operative research centres use it to help fund mental health first aid courses or bring in inspiring speakers," she said.
"Alternatively it could be buying new footballs for the local football club because staying active is good for mental health.
"The idea is that we want to help with the preventative community engagement aspect of mental health, which is something very close to Blue Tree Project's heart."
Together, Ms Whyte and Ms Thornton are excited for the Blue Tree Project to take this on as a calendar event moving forward.
"So many businesses do their big galas at the ballroom in the city and that was something I never aspired to," Ms Whyte said.
"However, when A Night Under the Stars came into the picture I thought it was a great offering for the public to come along and enjoy a purposeful night but in a unique, different way with the country touch, which is so important to us."
