Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Canola market under a lot of pressure

By Andrew Whitelaw, Manager Market Insights, Thomas Elder Markets
September 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chart 1: Canadian canola production is expected to bounce back strongly after a disaster last year.

THE canola market has come under a lot of pressure in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.