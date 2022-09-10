Farm Weekly
Amanda Cavenagh loves the cattle industry

By Bree Swift
September 10 2022 - 10:00am
Amanda Cavenagh attended the Charolais International Youth conference and show in Kansas in July after being named the Charolais Society of Australias youth scholarship winner.

AMANDA Cavenagh has been showing cattle since she was four-years-old.

