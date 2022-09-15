Farm Weekly

GIWA predicts between 20-24mt harvest

By Shannon Beattie
September 15 2022 - 11:30pm
It was a dewy start to the morning when Gab Savage, Tolga Farm, Kulin, snapped this early-morning photograph.

IT is official - Western Australian crops are on track for another near record year, at least according to the Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA).

