Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

AWN expands its WA livestock network

By Mal Gill
September 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWNs WA wool manager and now also WA livestock manager, Greg Tilbrook (left), with AWN national livestock and property general manager Peter Weaver at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

AWN expects rapid growth of its livestock business in New South Wales, Victoria and into Tasmania in little more than two years, to be replicated in Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.