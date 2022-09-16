Esperance farm death

WorkSafe is investigating the work-related death of a 59-year-old farmer at a property, 20 kilometres north of Esperance yesterday.
The man was reported to have been performing repairs under a seed bin when the bin fell on him, inflicting fatal crush injuries.
WorkSafe investigators will examine the circumstances of incidents, with a view to ensuring compliance and preventing future incidents of a similar nature.
WorkSafe WA Commissioner Darren Kavanagh said any work-related death was a tragedy, and relayed his sincere condolences to the man's family and workers at the farm.
