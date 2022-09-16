Farm Weekly

Fatal crush injury for Esperance farmer

Updated September 16 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:05am
Esperance farm death

WorkSafe is investigating the work-related death of a 59-year-old farmer at a property, 20 kilometres north of Esperance yesterday.

