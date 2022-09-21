Farm Weekly

Cunderdin ag college hosts open day

By Jasmine Peart and Mal Gill
September 21 2022 - 11:30pm
Year 12 student Marshall Rawlings (left), with his mates Logan Ward, Flynn Chrisp, Tyson Jones and Jack West.

THE sun was shining and crowds flocked to the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, to see its impressive display of trades and farming demonstrations last Friday.

