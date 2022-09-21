THE sun was shining and crowds flocked to the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, to see its impressive display of trades and farming demonstrations last Friday.
College principal Matt Dowell said the turn out exceeded his expectations and it was a great atmosphere.
There were demonstrations in the shearing shed and the abattoir while there were running motors in the trade section.
"The trades is always a crowd favourite, the projects they make down there are pretty sensational and of amazing quality," Mr Dowell said.
The students had created an impressive display of dining tables and flat top trailers, complete with wiring for indicators.
"We are unique in that respect," he said.
"A lot of students choose us because we do make those large-scale projects with the dining tables and the trailers, and the real world context of our commercial farm."
The college keeps up with the latest farming practices for its 4063 hectare property, of which 2516ha are arable.
"We are always trying to keep ahead of the curve with technology and industry best practice," Mr Dowell said.
"We certainly pay a lot of attention to strategic planning to all aspects of the college, but particularly in the farm areas."
A lasting impression from the open day was how industry ready the year 12 students are.
The transition data shows that most students either go successfully straight into the workforce, undertake further training or start university.
"We have fantastic feedback from industry employers about how skilled our graduates are when they walk in the door for their apprenticeships," Mr Dowell said.
"The students feel confident in their own abilities and develop some pretty good skills to ease the transition into the next phase of their journey."
