Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Kolindale Merino, Poll Merino and White Suffolk studs gross $997,550

By Jodie Rintoul
September 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $9000 top-priced Merino ram at the Kolindale on-property ram sale at Dudinin on Monday were Kolindale connection Colin Lewis (left), Kolindale co-principals Daniela Varone and Luke Ledwith with son Louis, Elders central area manager Matt Beckett and buyer Linda McCrea, Salmon Gums.

IT was a huge day at Dudinin on Monday when the Ledwith family, Kolindale Merino, Poll Merino and White Suffolk studs, hosted WA's biggest on-property ram sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.