San-Mateo Poll Merino peaks at $5000

By Tamara Hooper
September 28 2022 - 2:00am
Elders stud stock representative and San-Mateo stud classer, Nathan King (left), San-Mateo stud principals Damien and Nigel Morrison and buyer Clinton Blight, Seymour Park stud, Highbury, with the $5000 top-priced Poll Merino ram.

IT may have been cold and wet but the bidding was hot and fast from the outset at the San-Mateo Poll Merino and Merino on-property ram sale at Brookton.

