Dairy industry returns to the 2022 Perth Royal Show

By Mal Gill
September 28 2022 - 10:30pm
Emily Nicholas, 10, of Jane Brook, was one of many suburban Perth children who visited the returned dairy pavilion at the Perth Royal Show on Saturday to learn more about where milk comes from.

VISITORS welcomed the return of the dairy pavilion to the Perth Royal Show on Saturday after an absence of two years due to COVID-19.

