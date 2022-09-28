VISITORS welcomed the return of the dairy pavilion to the Perth Royal Show on Saturday after an absence of two years due to COVID-19.
WAFarmers' dairy section used its pavilion display with good coffee and dairy-based snacks for sale, to promote its own brand WAFarmersFirst milk and eggs, along with alerting visitors to 10 years of progress on the Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework and other industry initiatives.
Forty cents from the retail price of every two litres of WAFarmersFirst milk goes directly back into projects to help sustain the local dairy industry.
Milk processors Harvey Fresh and Brownes Dairy also displayed their milk drinks and dairy products range in the pavilion, as did eight other boutique dairy products makers, ranging from chocolate and cheese to ice cream and gelato.
At the milking station nearby, South West dairy farmers took turns at intervals using a portable milking machine to milk cows while they explained to visitors how they managed and cared for their herds.
Brunswick dairy farmer Paul Ieraci managed a cross to live commercial television during his stint at the milking station.
Western Dairy used the Perth Royal Show milking station to promote career opportunities in the State's dairy industry to people in Perth.
WAFarmers dairy section president and Forest Grove farmer Ian Noakes and former president and Benger farmer Michael Partridge have personally pushed hard for the return of the dairy pavilion to promote the industry and its products to city people and to help counter the marketing of alternative plant-based liquids labelled as 'milk'.
