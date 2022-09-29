Farm Weekly
Average up $233 at Elders Boyanup store cattle sale

By Rob Francis
September 29 2022 - 7:00am
Elders Busselton representative Jacques Martinson (left), caught up with clients Jim, Brett and Liam Milner, Busselton, at the sale. The Milners sold Angus cross steers to $2117 and Friesian steers weighing 403 kilograms for $1508.

ELDERS penned slightly more than advertised numbers when 962 cattle were offered at the company's store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday.

