CBH Grass Roots Community Grants recipients announced

September 30 2022 - 2:00am
Regional community groups, clubs and organisations in the graingrowing regions have benefit from the latest funding round.

MORE than 40 Western Australian regional community groups, clubs and organisations are in the CBH Group's August 2022 round of the Grass Roots Community Grants.

