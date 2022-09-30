MORE than 40 Western Australian regional community groups, clubs and organisations are in the CBH Group's August 2022 round of the Grass Roots Community Grants.
A total of $150,663 has been awarded to 43 organisations.
CBH chief external relations officer David Paton said the program was created to support grassroots groups within regional communities to upgrade key facilities and create community-engaging events.
"Over the past nine years, our Grass Roots Community Grants program has continued to directly support groups which are vital for our grain growing communities," Mr Paton said.
"The grants have funded a variety of community events including Christmas parties, agricultural shows and school holiday activities, as well as small-scale infrastructure projects such as shade structures, yarning circles and sport changeroom upgrades."
Successful applicant Dismantle, a not-for-profit organisation that helps young people manage their lives in a self-directed way, received $5000 to expand its youth outreach program into the Wheatbelt area.
"Dismantle is thrilled to receive this Grass Roots Community Grant from CBH, the proceeds of which will enable us to deliver our award-winning youth outreach program, BikeRescue, to at-risk young people in the Wheatbelt," said its chief executive officer Pat Ryan.
"Dismantle works with roughly 400 plus at-risk young people every year, working to engage them through hands-on, skills-based programs like BikeRescue which see's participants learn to completely dismantle and rebuild rusty old bikes that they earn to keep."
Since the grants program started in 2014, $2.5 million has been awarded to 798 WA community events and projects.
The next funding round will open on February 1, 2023.
