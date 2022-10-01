Farm Weekly
22 years ago Capel Shire Council began Boyanup markets

By Jasmine Peart
October 1 2022 - 12:00am
The Cidery partner John Lucey (left photo) and Taralea Farm Macadamias owners Bill and Del Nuske set up for a morning at the Boyanup Markets.

ON a winter's day 22 years ago, a group of frosty farmers attended a breakfast to plan the beginning of the Boyanup markets.

