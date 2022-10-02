Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

Inspiration easy for Oranje Tractor Farm, Albany, name

By Linda Sharman
October 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Gomm (second from left), runs tours of Oranje Tractor Farm, Albany, allowing people to observe his agricultural practices.

NAMING a business can be a difficult task, coming up with something that captures the attention and imagination of potential customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.