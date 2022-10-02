A QUIRKY little town set within wide, tree-lined streets, Boyup Brook is a hub of personality and character.
It will be put on display in spades during the Blooming Wild Weekend, to be held from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9.
Be intrigued by the collections' trail featuring Boyup Brook's beetles and butterflies, birds' eggs, dolls and thousands of teapots.
There will be an array of quilts and a hand spinning demonstration, garden ornaments and plants.
Verging on the edge of bizarre will be Sony Kavalam with her black garlic ice-cream, which according to Boyup Brook Tourism Association Committee events and promotions organiser Lyn Willett, tastes like coffee and is a must try.
"They reckon it's to die for, I'm going to try it," Ms Willett said.
Car display
A stunning display of cars will be on show and their owners will be available for a good yarn.
Some of these include a Bathurst Special Cobra #010 and a 1934 Chevrolet Tourer.
Always happy for a chat, Justin Fallon loves talking to new people coming into the vintage car industry.
On display will be his favourite red FJ Holden, which he completely restored the upholstery, motor and paintwork.
A highlight of the weekend is the auctioning of a Yamaha Virago 1100cc bike, which has undergone restoration.
All the proceeds will go to Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families with hospitalised children.
"We've had three families all at once that have needed Ronald McDonald House, so it's going to a good cause," Ms Willett said.
Photo exhibition
There will be a 'What's Your Angle?' photography exhibition, which has photographs entered across five different categories - with an open section based on the theme 'yellow'.
Presentations for awards will be at 11am on the Saturday.
Wildflower tour
On Friday, there will be a wildflower tour to see the beautiful flowers that are around Boyup Brook.
Because of the high amount of rain over winter, regions are expected to experience a spectacular wildflower bloom.
There will be a range of flowers to see, including mustard orchids, bird orchids and pink and purple enamels.
Careful watchers might even be able to catch a glimpse of yellow breasted robins, golden whistlers and Carnaby cockatoos.
Bookings are essential and people interested are encouraged to contact the Boyup Brook Visitor Centre.
Beetle display
Boyup Brook is the proud owner of a Western Australian beetles collection, the only one on public display in Australia.
The collection began in the early 1900s by a fascinated young Keith Carnaby, who travelled across Australia five times to collect jewel beetles.
The rest of his collection was presented to the CSIRO after Mr Carnaby died.
Art display
Renowned artist Sandy Chambers, only 96 years young, will also be showing his artwork in the visitors centre.
His sculptures and murals are a feature throughout Boyup Brook and tell the stories of the town's residents, past and present.
Known for not slowing down, Mr Chambers continues to create art and plans to do so until the day he dies.
There will also be teapots galore at the Quacking Frog Teapot Shed, which proudly displays more than 5000 items.
From humble roots in 1996 of 10 teapots, the Quacking Frog Teapot Shed has grown exponentially and the owners promise that the shed will continue to grow.
While this town may be small on the map, the hearts of its citizens are large and their passion is infectious.
It is safe to say that there is something for everyone at Boyup Brook and the quirky little town is sure to draw a crowd.
Whether it's for your love of nature, cars, art or collections, definitely mark the second weekend of October in your calendar.
