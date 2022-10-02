Farm Weekly

Why young people need to put industry experience before dreams of land ownership

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Egan, QRIDA, pastoralist Peter Hughes, moderator Sue Neales and Danny Thomas, LAWD at the Rural Press Club of Queensland.

REGARDLESS of the unprecedented increase in property values, spending time in rural industry gaining practical experience remained the proven, if not only realistic, path to owning farmland outside a family structure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.